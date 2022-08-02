Ukrainian forces destroy bus with evacuating civilians in Kherson Region — statement

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian militants destroyed a bus in the Kherson Region carrying civilians being evacuated to territories under Kiev's control, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Tuesday.

"Ukrainian forces committed another bloody provocation in the Kherson Region. The nationalists opened fire at a bus carrying civilians being evacuated to territories under Kiev’s control at a road near the settlement of Dolgovoye," Mizintsev said.

According to Mizintsev, specialists of the Information and Psychological Operations Center (TSiPSO) of Ukraine took photos and videos of the alleged Russian indiscriminate strike on civilians.