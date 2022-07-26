Russia to hold Vostok large-scale strategic command and staff drills

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff drills will run under the command of the chief of Russia’s General Staff on August 30 - September 5, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"The Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff exercise with troops (forces) of the Eastern Military District will run under the command of the chief of the Russian General Staff on August 30 - September 5, 2022," the ministry said in a statement.

The strategic command and staff exercise will practice employing combat groups in ensuring military security in the Eastern region. The drills will bring together the Airborne Force, long-range and military transport aircraft and also military contingents of other countries, the statement reads.

"Practical operations of the troops (forces) will run at the Eastern Military District’s Bidzhanskiy, Burduny, Bukhta Anna, Goryachiye Klyuchi, Knyaze-Volkonsky, Litovko, Lagunnoye, Mukhor-Kondui, Novoselsky, Sergeyevsky, Telemba, Uspenovsky and Tsugol training grounds," the ministry specified.

Some foreign media outlets are spreading false information that Russia is allegedly carrying out some mobilization measures, the ministry said.

"We want to draw your attention to the fact that only a part of the Russian Armed Forces is involved in the special military operation and its numerical strength is quite sufficient to fulfil the objectives set by the supreme commander-in-chief," it emphasized.

As the Russian Defense Ministry pointed out, none of the planned operational and combat training measures and also events of the ministry’s military-technical and international cooperation has been cancelled and all of them will be provided with the required personnel, armaments, military hardware and materiel.