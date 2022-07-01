Putin discussed operation of military-industrial complex with Russian Security Council

MOSCUW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed operation of the Russian military-industrial complex during a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council Friday.

"We shall talk about operation of the military-industrial complex," the head of state said. "I won’t talk about the relevance of this topic in general, and in the current situation in particular," he added.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, who oversees the military-industrial complex, presented his report.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Presidential Administration head Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokotsev, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, Special Presidential Representative on environmental protection, ecology and transport Sergey Ivanov, and Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov.