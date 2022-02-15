Russian defense minister inspects Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim — defense ministry

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has inspected the Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim and heard a report by commander of Russian troops in Syria Roman Berdnikov, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu inspected the Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim," it said.

The minister also "heard commander of the Russian faskforce in Syria Lieutenant General Berdnikov, who reported on the current situation and measures taken jointly with the Syrian armed forces to exterminate international terrorists still staying in that country and on humanitarian assistance to the local population," it said.

According to the ministry, Shoigu and Berdnikov checked the airbase’s infrastructure facilities and laid a wreath to the bust monument to the Heroes of Russia who died in Syria.