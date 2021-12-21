Share of modern weaponry in service with Russian army, fleet amounts to 71.2% — minister

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The share of modern weaponry in service with Russia’s army and fleet amounts to 71.2%, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s enlarged board meeting on Tuesday.

"The task of rearmament <…> is being implemented step by step. The share of modern weaponry in service with the army and the fleet amounts to 71.2%," Shoigu said.

Earlier, the minister said the process of rearmament was not disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and the growth in prices for raw materials.