Deployment of UK military bases in Ukraine possible, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to UK Andrey Kelin speculated that London may deploy military bases in Ukraine under a bilateral agreement.

"In theory, such situation is possible," he said on TV Tuesday, answering a question. "This is a privileged partnership, which the Americans, for example, have with a number of eastern countries, in the Asia Pacific region in particular. However, it would mean a circumvention of the basic act and the obligation of military restraint cemented in it."

"There are not only hotheads in NATO, there are also people well-versed in these issues, in the European security," the envoy continued. "I believe they realize that such approach is unacceptable. But we cannot rule that out in theory."

On November 13, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadim Pristayko signed a framework British-Ukrainian agreement, which included a Ј1.7 billion credit for Kiev. The funds will be allocated for construction of eight missile boats, purchase of two minesweepers from the UK, and establishment of two naval bases in Ukraine.

The agreement on development and reinforcement of the Ukrainian Navy was achieved during the 2020 visit of President Vladimir Zelensky’s to the UK. The sides signed a memorandum on reinforcement of cooperation in military and military-technical fields. It includes a UK Export Finance credit of Ј1.25 billion.