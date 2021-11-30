Top Russian, Mongolian defense officials discuss cooperation

ULAN BATOR, November 30. /TASS/. Mongolian Defense Minister Gursediin Saikhanbayar and Russian General Staff head Valery Gerasimov held a meeting in Ulan Bator to discuss military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

"Such meetings are in line with the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership and contribute to expanding contacts between our armed forces,’’ Gerasimov said. ‘’We are ready to exchange opinions on timely issues of our cooperation in the military and military-technical areas."

Gerasimov said he appreciated that Mongolia sent representatives, including its defense minister, to events that were organized by the Russian Defense Ministry in 2021. Mongolia took part in the IX Moscow Conference on International Security and the opening of the commemorative Alley of the Allies of the Soviet People during the Great Patriotic War, which featured the monument dedicated to Mongolian servicemen.