Russia’s state arms exporter to offer kamikaze drones, heavy UAVs to foreign customers

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) is gearing up to offer kamikaze drones and heavy strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for exports, Company CEO Alexander Mikheyev said on Thursday.

"Rosoboronexport sees a considerable growth in foreign partners’ interest in Russian-made unmanned aerial vehicles. We are preparing to promote new models, in particular, kamikaze drones and heavy strike aerial vehicles," the Company’s press office quoted the chief executive as saying.

Russia has offered the Orion-E reconnaissance/strike drone to the world arms market this year and over ten contractual negotiations on this unmanned aerial vehicle are currently underway. Also, Russia has delivered over 50 Orlan-10E drones to customers this year, he added.