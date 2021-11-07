Over 90% of Russian military pilots have combat experience, says defense chief

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Over 90% of Russian military pilots have combat experience and some of them conducted over 400 sorties, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said in a live broadcast of the Rossiya-1 TV Channel on Sunday.

Today the Russian Army is characterized by a high combat spirit, the defense minister stressed.

"Over ninety percent of pilots have combat experience and some of them have a record of 100 sorties while some others boast 400 sorties and this is, of course, quite a different army," Shoigu said in the TV program ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ in response to questions by journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Actually all the commanders at all levels, the commanders of regiments, brigades, divisions and armies, the commanders of military districts and the chiefs of staff down to battalion commanders have gone through the Syrian operation, he said.