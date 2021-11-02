Russia to show Checkmate fighter jet, helicopters at UAE airshow in November — Manturov

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia will present a prototype of the new Russian fifth-generation single-engine fighter jet, Checkmate, at the Dubai Airshow, which will take place from November 14-18 in the UAE, said Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, according to the ministry’s press service.

"As part of the Dubai Airshow, the schedule includes flights by Russia’s MC-21-310 (running Russian-made PD-14 engines), the medical version of the Ansat helicopter and combat helicopters Mi-28NE and Ka-52E, while the static exhibition of the Russian equipment will be represented by a prototype of the light tactical aircraft Checkmate and helicopters Ka-226T and Mi-171A2. It’s planned that Russia’s UAV Orion will also be on show," Manturov said.

According to Manturov, for the first time the Aurus brand exposition will feature the Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft in a business layout, the Ansat helicopter and the car itself in the same style.

Russia is also planning to participate in the flying program, the minister said.