Diplomat rejects prospect of US stationing forces in Uzbekistan to ‘combat terrorism’

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov flatly rejected any possible stationing of American forces in the Central Asian country to combat terrorism in Afghanistan, on Thursday.

"This is out of the question," he stated.

Here, Kamilov commented on a publication by the US-based news outlet Politico, which reported that Pentagon officials intend to visit Uzbekistan this month to discuss the possibility of deploying counterterrorism forces for striking extremist positions in Afghanistan.