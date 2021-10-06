Tsirkon launches from submarine pave way for tests from frigate this year — source

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Two successful launches of the hypersonic missile Tsirkon from the nuclear-powered submarine The Severodvinsk pave the way for conducting government certification tests from the frigate The Admiral Gorshkov by the end of this year, a source in the defense-industrial complex told TASS.

"After Tsirkon's successful tests from a submarine there are no obstacles to beginning government certification tests from a surface ship," he said. The source added that the certification tests were to begin in November. One or two launches may be carried out by the end of the year.

The developer and manufacturer of the missile, NPO Mashinostroyenia (an affiliate of the Tactical Missiles Corporation) in Reutov, near Moscow, has refrained from comment.

Earlier, another source told TASS that Tsirkon's flight tests from the frigate The Admiral Gorshkov had been completed successfully.

On October 4, the Russian Defense Ministry said there had been two test launches of the Tsirkon missile from the submarine of project 885 The Severodvinsk. One missile was launched while the submarine was beneath the surface, and another, from a surface position. The submarine's missile control systems and the missile proper performed normally without flaws. The Defense Ministry said the goals of the tests had been achieved. The missile's underwater launch was practiced and verified. The Northern Fleet's commander Alexander Moiseyev later reported to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu the missile's test launches from a submarine had been successful.