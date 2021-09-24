Patrushev, Sullivan discuss Russia-US bilateral relations, Afghanistan — Security Council

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a phone call Friday, Security Council press service announced, adding that the two officials discussed Russian-US bilateral relations and the situation in Afghanistan.

According to the statement, the conversation took place on the US initiative.

"The sides discussed issues related to Russian-US bilateral relations. They underscored the importance of further dialogue between Russia and the US on strategic stability and informational security," the statement says. "During the discussion of regional issues, the sides touched upon the situation in Afghanistan."

The two officials also commended the interaction between a number of agencies of the two countries, including the recent meeting between Russian General Staff head General Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.