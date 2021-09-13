Putin arrives in Nizhny Novgorod to attend Zapad-2021 drills

MULINO /Nizhny Novgorod region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Nizhny Novgorod region to attend the main stage of the Zapad-2021 Russian-Belarusian joint strategic drills at the Mulino testing ground.

During the main stage of the exercises, Russian army units, jointly with military contingents from Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia will drill joint actions to repel an enemy offensive, to conduct flexible defense, to deliver targeted fire attack and crush the enemy.

The drills are held on a vast territory spanning from the Baltic coastline in the westernmost Kaliningrad region to firing ranges in the Voronezh and Nizhny Novgorod regions in central European Russia. The exercises involve about 200,000 troops, more than 80 warplanes and helicopters, up to 760 combat vehicles, including 290 tanks, more than 240 missile systems and mortars, and up to 15 warships. Of them, 12,800 troops, including up to 2,500 Russian servicemen, more than 30 warplanes and helicopters, up to 350 combat vehicles, including 140 tanks and up to 110 missile systems will be involved in the drills on Belarus’ territory.

The Mulino testing ground hosting the Zapad-2021 main stage has features that make it possible to carry out inter-service and joint exercises involving all kinds of small arms, armament of combat vehicles, artillery systems, air defense and aviation weapons, including the Iskander-M operational-tactical missiles.