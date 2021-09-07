Foreign clients interested in Kasatka aviation search and targeting system — developer

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Foreign clients are interested in the newest Kasatka search and targeting system, Radar mms NPO CEO Ivan Antsev told TASS.

"We have an exports passport, so we present the Kasatka’s capabilities to foreign partners as well. There is interest in this project, and our potential clients are waiting for the aviation carrier — the Il-114-300 plane," he said.

Antsev underscored that the system has a high export potential for use in special aviation, patrol and search and rescue planes.

The Kasatka system is designed for the detection of underwater and surface objects, targeting, search and rescue operations, ecological monitoring of water and coastal areas. During the MAKS-2021 expo, Antsev told TASS that the system was equipped with artificial intelligence algorithms. According to the CEO, the Kasatka is designed on the principles of open architecture, modularity and unification for various carriers.