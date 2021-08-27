Work on special parachute for military divers to be finished in 2023, says chief designer

KUBINKA, August 27. /TASS/. Work on creating a special parachute system for the airborne landing of military divers in full gear on water surfaces is anticipated to be completed in 2023, Technodinamika’s Chief Parachute Designer Alexei Kozin told TASS at the Army 2021 international forum.

"The development of special purpose parachute systems typically takes from 3 to 4 years. Here, I think that time will be halved, and so by 2023, we will be conducting state trials. There could be some special flight trials. This product’s supply and serial manufacturing will begin once all kinds of tests have been conducted," the designer said.

The system enables the paratrooper donning special gear to quickly and safely free himself from the parachute, dive underwater and embark on carrying out a combat mission. The parachute system design offers an option of fastening cargo straps, making it possible to deliver oversized equipment, particularly an individual diver delivery vehicle, to its destination, the company said earlier. The new innovation can be used at heights of up to 8,000 meters and has a carrying capacity of up to 225 kg.

