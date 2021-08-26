First batch of advanced Drok mortars to be supplied for pilot operation in 2022

KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. The first batch of the cutting-edge 82 mm self-propelled Drok mortars will be supplied for pilot operation in 2022, press service of Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) told TASS at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021.

"State trials [of Drok] are scheduled for completion in 2022. The supply of the batch of vehicles for pilot field operation is intended to be in the same year," UVZ said.

Prototypes of the self-propelled Drok mortar are at the closing stage of preliminary tests at present, the company added.

The Drok system was developed on the basis of the Typhoon-VDV armored vehicle and is designed to support airborne assault units. The mortar can fire conventional munitions and new mines with greater power and range.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka, the Moscow Region.