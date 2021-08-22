Share of modern weapons in Russian army exceeds 71% - Defense Minister

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The share of modern weapons in the Russian army is more than 71%, the serviceability of weapons is about 99%, Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and representatives of the United Russia party.

"You instructed us to diversify the military-industrial complex keeping in mind that the defense order will gradually decrease. Today the share of modern weapons in our army is already more than 71%. Today we have the serviceability of weapons at 99%," Shoigu said.

Earlier, the Defense Minister said that funding for the supply of weapons and equipment to the army and the navy is going ahead of schedule and by the end of 2021 the share of modern models of military equipment in the Russian Armed Forces will reach 71.6%.