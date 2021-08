MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS-DEFENSE/. Russian radars detected more than 30 foreign aircraft engaged in intelligence near Russian borders in a week, the Krasnaya Zvezda daily said quoting the Defense Ministry.

Thirty-three foreign reconnaissance aircraft and eleven drones were detected. Their flights were controlled by Russian radars, it said.

Russian fighters took off twice to escort foreign aircraft to prevent violations of the country’s borders.

No violations of the Russian border were allowed.