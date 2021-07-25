Next MAKS air show to be held in Zhukovsky in July-August 2023

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow region/, July 25. /TASS/. The next MAKS international aerospace show will be held in Zhukovsky outside Moscow in July-August 2023, a spokesman for the event’s administration said on Sunday.

"The sixteenth international aerospace show will be held in Moscow’s Zhukovsky in July-August 2023," the spokesman said, adding that the MAKS air show had been put "on the list of international fairs of defense-related products to be held in Russia in 2023."

According to the spokesman, preparations for the next air show have already begun. "Organizers of international aerospace shows, the Russian ministry of industry and trade, and the Rostec state corporation, as well as the Aviasalon company, the organizer of air shows, held talks with potential participants and partners during the air show," he said.

Apart from that, Aviasalon will continue its activities in the online format, "using all the possibilities of the air show’s official website, Telegram channel and accounts in social networks," the spokesman added.

The MAKS 2021 international aerospace show was held in Zhukovsky outside Moscow from July 20 through 25. According to its organizers, the show was visited by 135,020 people. As many as 831 companies from 56 world nations took part in its business program, including in the online format. A total of 202 aircraft took part in the demonstration program. A 265 billion rubles ($3.59 billion) worth of contracts were signed during the show.