Rostec’s Tecmash presents brand new S-13B unguided aviation missile

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 20. /TASS/. Rostec’s Tecmash concern presented the newest S-13B increased effectiveness multipurpose unguided missile at the MAKS-2021 expo for the first time.

"The S-13B increased effectiveness unguided aviation missile has united capabilities of several missiles of the S-13 122mm missile family - the S-13T and S-13OF, well known in Russia and abroad. Thanks to its multi-functionality, this product is promising for shipment not only to the internal market, but also abroad," Tecmash Executive Director Alexander Kochkin told TASS Tuesday.

He explained that the S-13B missile has a concrete-penetrating warhead of increased power. It is designed for use on serial planes, planes currently in design and future models of the tactical and naval aviation for destruction of planes in reinforced concrete shelters, airstrips and other sturdy targets, as well as destruction of vulnerable vehicles and infantry on open ground.