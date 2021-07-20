Sukhoi rolls out an augmented reality system for assembling aircraft at MAKS 2021

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow region/, July 20. /TASS/. The Sukhoi Design Bureau, part of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), presented an augmented reality system that facilitates aircraft assembly at its stand at the MAKS 2021 air show.

UAC is part of the state tech corporation Rotec.

The system is used with augmented reality glasses or with a webcam making it possible to control the aircraft assembly process using a 3D model.

The technology is undergoing a trial while its introduction into mass production is being considered.

The MAKS 2021 international air show is running from July 20 to 25 in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow. This year the event marks its 15th anniversary.