Indonesia, Saudi Arabia to participate in International Army Games for first time

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Indonesia and Saudi Arabia will participate in the International Army Games 2021 for the first time, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

"Four countries - Burkina Faso, Indonesia, Peru and Saudi Arabia will participate in the competitions for the first time," the statement says.

As of June 1, 277 teams from over 40 countries have expressed their desire to participate in the International Army Games this year, the ministry specified.

The army competitions will run on the territory of several countries. Russia will host 16 contests while Belarus, China and Iran will hold 3 competitions each. Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia will host two competitions each while Algeria, Armenia, Serbia and Qatar will hold one competition each.

The preparations for the International Army Games have entered the final stage. "On June 3, 2021, the final 3rd international planning conference was held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center with the participation of representatives of the Games’ organizing states, and the military, and diplomatic corps," Russia’s Defense Ministry explained.

The International Army Games 2021 will take place on August 22 - September 4.