Russia developing latest multi-purpose parachute platform for paratroopers

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The latest multi-purpose parachute platform with enhanced lifting capacity is being developed for Russian paratroopers, Chief of the Airborne Force Command’s Airborne Training Department Colonel Vladimir Kvash told the Defense Ministry’s newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda on Wednesday.

"As the Airborne Force is being rearmed with new types of wheeled combat hardware, a standardized multi-purpose parachute platform UMPP is being developed for parachuting military equipment and cargoes with a flight weight of up to 18 tonnes," the colonel said.

Simultaneously, work is underway to develop controlled cargo parachute systems of various lifting capacity for parachuting cargoes to the designed area with high accuracy, he added.

The Russian Airborne Force is currently accepting for service the PGS-1500 parachute cargo system for parachuting cargoes with a flying weight of up to 1,500 kg from il-76 military transport planes, he said.

The latest systems for parachuting the armor also continue arriving for the Russian paratroopers, the colonel said.

"This year, there are plans to outfit two more parachute battalions operating BMD-4M combat vehicles with new parachute platforms in the Airborne Force," he said.

