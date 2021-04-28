Russian inspectors to visit military facility in northern Finland

HELSINKI, April 28. /TASS/. Russian inspectors will visit a military facility in northern Finland’s Sapmi region on Wednesday, the Finnish Defense Forces reported.

"In accordance with the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security building measures Russia will pay a visit on April 28, 2021 to assess the squadron in Sapmi," the statement said.

The team of inspectors will consist of three people.

The goal of the visit is to verify whether this facility’s characteristics comply with the Finnish report during the exchange of data in the framework of the Vienna Document.