Kalashnikov gunmaker to master production of latest modular handgun in 2021

"The 2021 plans stipulate the tasks of fully mastering the production and preparing for serial deliveries," it said.

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will enter serial production of the latest Lebedev modular pistol in 2021, the Kalashnikov press office told TASS on Wednesday.

The process of accepting the Lebedev modular pistol for service has been launched, the press office said.

"On the outcomes of the state commission’s meeting and the state trials, the processes of accepting the Lebedev modular pistol for service are underway. Simultaneously, the process of bringing the handgun into production will be launched," the Kalashnikov press office added.

The Lebedev modular pistol developed by the Kalashnikov design and technological center will be produced at the Izhevsk Mechanical Plant, which makes Makarov pistols, it said.

The Kalashnikov Group announced on March 9 that the state trials of the latest Lebedev modular pistol were over.

Lebedev modular pistol

The Lebedev modular pistol has been developed in its standard configuration. The version is designed for special tasks as outfitted with a silencer, an additional barrel with a seat for a silencer and elements for placing the handgun on a serviceman’s outfit.

The pistol features vast upgrade potential: in particular, it allows using various attachments, larger-capacity magazines and a trigger mechanism with an automatic fire mode.