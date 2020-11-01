Militants in Idlib use civilians to make fake videos of alleged bombardments

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Militants in Syria are plotting another provocation in the Idlib de-escalation zone for which they use local civilians in making faked videos of alleged bombardments, the deputy chief of the Russian center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties in Syria, Rear Admiral Alexander Grinkevich, told a news briefing on Sunday.

He said the reconciliation center was getting evidence terrorist groups were plotting more provocations in the Idlib de-escalation zone with the aim of blaming the Syrian government forces for ceasefire violations and strikes against communities.

There have been confirmations, Grinkevich said, that militants were using local civilians in the communities of Tekad and Kafr Noran for participation in fake videos showing what should look like the effects of alleged strikes by government forces.

The Russian center for reconciliation did not confirm clashes between government forces and militants in this area.

The reconciliation center "is urging the field commanders of illegal armed groups to give up armed provocations and embark on the track of peace settlement in the areas under their control," Grinkevich said.

Over the past day militants from the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) shelled the Idlib zone of de-escalation 29 times. Idlib, Aleppo, Latakia and Hama provinces came under fire.