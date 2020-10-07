Russian latest nuclear-powered sub passes next stage of trials in White Sea

MURMANSK, October 7. /TASS/. The crew of the improved Project 885M (Yasen-M) lead nuclear-powered submarine Kazan has wrapped up its next stage of trials in the White Sea, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The crew of the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan has completed the next stage of its trials in the White Sea and has arrived in Severodvinsk. In addition to the sea trials in the surface and submerged positions, the submariners practiced the elements of the second special task of the combat training course," the press office said in a statement.

The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan’s deployment at sea lasted over two weeks. The heavy nuclear-powered underwater cruiser Dmitry Donskoi and the motor vessel David Pashayev provided support for the latest submarine’s sea trials at the Northern Fleet’s naval ranges, the statement says.

The Project 885M lead nuclear-powered submarine Kazan was laid down on July 24, 2009 and floated out on March 31, 2017. The sub is currently at the stage of its trials and is expected to join the Russian Navy in late 2020. The nuclear-powered sub Kazan will operate in the Northern Fleet.

The Project 885 and 885M nuclear-powered subs carry Kalibr-PL and/or Oniks cruise missiles.