Russian, Belarusian airborne troops land with vehicles during ‘Slavic Brotherhood’ drills

BRESTSKY PROVING GROUND /Belarus/, September 22. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian servicemen performed a parachute landing with vehicles from Il-76MD planes during the "Slavic Brotherhood 2020" joint drills, Russian Ministry of Defense told journalists Tuesday.

The landing operation was supervised by Russian Airborne Troops commander Andrei Serdyukov and Belarusian Minister of Defense Viktor Khrenin.

"The Russian and Belarusian forces landed from about 600 m altitude from six Russian Aerospace Forces planes and one Belarusian Air Force Il-76 plane moving at the air speed of over 340 km/h, , using the D-10 and D-6 series 6 parachutes, to the unknown ‘Sahara’ landing site, located in the Brest Region’s border area," the Ministry of Defense said.

A total of 250 Russian and Belarusian troops and three vehicles took part in the operation, the Ministry added.

After the landing, the troops practiced capture and defense of mock enemy’s objects and an advantageous position until the main forces arrive.

"The Russian Airborne Troops commander and the Belarusian Ministry of Defense have highly praised the training of both Russian and Belarusian servicemen," the Russian Ministry noted.