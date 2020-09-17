Unparalleled Russian helicopter equipment goes into production

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Ulyanovsk Instrument Manufacturing Design Bureau JSC UIMDB (an affiliate of the JSC Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies KRET) has begun the production of Russia’s unparalleled equipment for Mi and Ka helicopters, KRET’s press service told the media on Thursday. The company’s specialists have conducted research into a doppler velocimeter since 2015.

"This year the positive results achieved in the process of government certification tests allowed for beginning serial production. The doppler velocimeter (developed and produced by JSC UIMDB) features minimal parameters of mass and size to date, which are unparalleled in Russia," the press service quotes KRET’s CEO Nikolai Kolesov as saying.

The doppler velocimeter has been authorized for use on Mi-8 and Mi-171A2 helicopters, as well as Ka-31 and Ka-32M.

The velocimeter is meant for automatic continuous measurement of the helicopter’s cruising speed regardless of visibility, time of year and surface.