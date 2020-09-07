Russian Northern Fleet's MiG-31 intercepts Norwegian patrol plane over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. A MiG-31 plane of Russia’s Northern Fleet intercepted an Orion patrol plane of the Norwegian Air Force flying towards the Russian border over the Barents Sea. The Norwegian plane changed course after the incident and moved away from the border, the Russian National Defense Control Center told journalists Monday.
According to the military, an air target moving towards the Russian border was detected by the Russian radars over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea on September 7.
"A Northern Fleet air defense MiG-31 plane on watch duty was scrambled to identify the air target and prevent violation of the Russian border," the center said.
After the Norwegian plane turned away from the Russian border, the fighter jet returned to the home airfield, the military said.
There was no violation of the Russian border, the center said, adding that the sortie was conducted in strict compliance with the international air law.
Last week, a MiG-31 was scrambled to intercept Norwegian planes for three days in a row. On September 5, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told journalists that NATO aviation’s activity in close proximity to the Russian borders had increased by over 30% compared to last year. According to the minister, in August last year, there were 87 sorties, compared to 120 this year.