Latest heavy flamethrowers to arrive for Russian troops by year-end

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The latest TOS-2 ‘Tosochka’ heavy flamethrower that rolled through Moscow’s Red Square for the first time during the Victory Parade on June 24 will arrive for Russian troops by the end of the year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"The new TOS-2 heavy flamethrower system characterized by increased range and firepower is set to arrive for the troops until the end of the year," the defense chief said at the ministry’s board meeting.

During the Kavkaz-2020 (Caucasus-2020) strategic command and staff drills, the troops will practice firing the new flamethrowers, Shoigu said.

"This system will considerably boost the combat capabilities of force groupings in strategic areas," the defense chief said.

The effort to develop the nuclear, chemical and biological (NBC) protection troops that will be armed with TOS-2 heavy flamethrowers remains a major area of the Armed Forces’ activity, Shoigu said.

"By late 2025, this figure [the share of advanced weapons in the NBC troops] is due to reach 85%," the defense chief said.

The TOS-2 ‘Tosochka’ is a derivative of the TOS-1A ‘Solntsepyok’ (‘Scorching Sun’) heavy flamethrower system with improved performance characteristics. As compared to its predecessor, it is mounted on the wheeled chassis of the Ural truck with the increased carrying and cross-country capability. The system has an increased range of launching rockets. The TOS-2 has fully automated sighting, firing and fire control systems.

The heavy flamethrower is outfitted with a crane and, therefore, needs no transporter-loader vehicle. The TOS-2 also features an electronic warfare system against precision weapons.