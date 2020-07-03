Sevastopol missile attack early warning system radar to enter service in 2024

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The meter-band ballistic missile early warning system radar in Russia’s Sevastopol will enter service in 2024, Sergey Surovikin, commander of the Russian

"Considering the relevance of deployment of a radar system on the southwestern missile threat direction, we made a decision to deploy a pre-fabricated meter-band radar in Sevastopol, which will be ready in 2024," he told Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

He reminded that Russia enjoys a continuous radiolocation ballistic missile early warning field, which can track ballistic missile launches. However, construction of new radar stations is also underway. According to Surovikin, the ground-based radar echelon of 10 radars creates a continuous peripheral radiolocation field and provides guaranteed detection of incoming ballistic missiles from all directions and with any trajectory type.

In a bid to upgrade the ground-based early warning system echelon, the Ministry of Defense builds a continuous two-band peripheral field by deploying pre-fabricated radars across the Russian territory.

Construction of two-band radar complexes is underway near Vorkuta and near Murmansk - the latter being of decimeter band - slated for commissioning in 2021 and 2022, correspondingly.

The early warning system development plan involves upgrade of a number of radar systems on duty in the Krasnodar Region and the Irkutsk Region, as well as construction of new systems in the Leningrad Region and the Far East Federal District, featuring advance characteristics and jamming resistance.