Over 30 Russian military helping Italy fight coronavirus return home

VERONA, May 10. /TASS/. Four Il-76 transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with military specialists and special hardware on board have returned to Russia over the past two days from Italy, where Russian army medical personnel helped it fight COVID-19, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

Work to airlift hardware and army personnel from the Russian Defense Ministry from Italy continues from May 8, the ministry said. "Within the past two days, four flights have returned over 30 military and eight pieces of special military hardware to the Russian Federation," the ministry said, adding that the planes take off from Verona Villafranca Airport.

On May 6, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced the upcoming pullout of Russian radiation, chemical and biological protection units from Italy.

Between March 22 and 25, 15 Russian planes delivered almost 100 Russian virologists and epidemiologists, eight medical brigades, as well as diagnostics and disinfection equipment to Italy. Russian specialists worked in one of the most affected areas of Italy - the city of Bergamo and its surroundings.

By May 7, the Russian military specialists jointly with the Italian military had carried out complete disinfection at boarding houses for elderly people in about 100 populated areas in Lombardy. In particular, they disinfected 120 buildings and structures, over 1.2 million square meters of internal premises and more than 500,000 square meters of paved roads.

From April 6, when a field hospital started to operate in Bergamo (one of the cities in the region of Lombardy severely affected by the pandemic), Russian military specialists received 115 coronavirus patients for medical treatment. By now, 76 patients have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

The Russian contingent in the hospital included eight doctor and nurse teams of 32 medical specialists who worked in three shifts round-the-clock.