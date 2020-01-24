Russian helicopters airlift tactical force during drills in Tajikistan’s mountains

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The crews of Mi-8 military transport helicopters from Russia’s 201st military base airlifted a tactical assault force and supported it with fire during drills in high mountains of Tajikistan, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Friday.

"Under the drills’ scenario, an illegal armed formation advanced towards Russian military facilities with the aim of seizing them to replenish food and ammunition supplies. The helicopter crews promptly airlifted mountainous motor rifle units to the presumed area of the enemy’s stay," the press office said in a statement.

The crews of Mi-8 helicopters also conducted air reconnaissance and destroyed the notional enemy’s installations. The pilots practiced the technique of piloting in overcoming mountain passes and gorges and sharpened their skills of landing helicopters on unequipped limited-size high mountainous sections.

"The complexity of these flights is that during such climbs the air becomes more rarified, a temperature drop occurs, weather conditions change and turbulence appears. At such altitudes, the operation of radio equipment deteriorates while aircraft control becomes more difficult," the press office quoted Commander of the 201st military base’s Air Group Major Viktor Khasanov as saying.