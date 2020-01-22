Russia’s MiG-31BM interceptor fighters hold dogfight in stratosphere in Siberia drills

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The crews of MiG-31BM high-altitude supersonic interceptor fighters of Russia’s Central Military District held an aerial battle with a notional enemy in the stratosphere during tactical flight drills in Central Siberia, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"An aerial battle involving six interceptor fighters became the basic element of the drills. The interceptor fighters stayed at a distance of 200 meters from each other and controlled a 600 km section of the airspace at an altitude of 17,000 meters," the press office said in a statement.

The pilots also practiced various piloting elements in the entire range of altitudes at speeds of 1,500 km/h to 3,000 km/h, the statement says.