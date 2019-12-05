Black Sea Fleet sub to join Russia’s Mediterranean Squadron after dock repairs

"The Rostov-on-Don is undergoing its first planned repairs at the Sevastopol Marine Plant. After the repairs are over, the sub is expected to deploy to the Mediterranean Sea where it will operate together with the same-type submarine Novorossiysk," the source said.

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine Rostov-on-Don is undergoing planned dock repairs at the Sevastopol Marine Plant, after which it will join Russia’s Mediterranean permanent taskforce, a source in Crimean defense circles told TASS on Thursday.

The Black Sea Fleet’s two Project 636.3 submarines Stary Oskol and Krasnodar have been operating as part of the Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce since April, the source informed. It was reported earlier that these subs would depart for their repairs at the Kronstadt Marine Enterprise at the beginning of next year.

The Sevastopol Marine Plant (a subsidiary of the Zvyozdochka Ship Repair Center) has earlier overhauled the submarines Novorossiysk and Veliky Novgorod.

The submarine Novorossiysk passed through the Black Sea straits and entered the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday. As the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported, it "will sail to the ship repair plant in north-western Russia for planned current repairs."

The Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported in April that the submarine Stary Oskol currently deployed to the Mediterranean would undergo repairs in late 2020.

The previous planned dock repairs of the submarine Novorossiysk at the Sevastopol Marine Plant ended on July 18.

Project 636.3 submarines (NATO reporting name: Improved Kilo-II) are 74 meters long and displace more than 3,900 tonnes. Due to its strong hull, the submarine has an operational depth of 240 meters and can dive to a maximum depth of 300 meters. Submarines of this Project have an operational range of up to 7,500 miles. They are armed with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles that are launched from torpedo tubes from the sub’s submerged position.

Project 636 submarines are considered among the world’s most noiseless underwater cruisers. They can develop a speed of up to 20 knots, have their sea endurance of 45 days and a crew of 52 men.

Three of Project 636.3 submarines, the Veliky Novgorod, the Kolpino and the Rostov-on-Don, numerously delivered strikes with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles against terrorist targets in Syria.