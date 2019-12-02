Russian hi-tech firm in talks with other countries on delivery of rocket engines

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Energomash Research and Production Association is in talks with foreign countries on the deliveries of engines for carrier rockets they want to create, Energomash CEO Igor Arbuzov told TASS on Monday.

"We are holding negotiations with a whole number of countries, which are launching their space programs and are interested in creating their own delivery vehicles more quickly and, particularly, resolving the issues of reproducing engines in their country," the chief executive said.

Today Energomash delivers rocket engines solely to the United States. The Russian firm delivers RD-180 engines for Atlas III and Atlas V launch vehicles and RD-181 engines for Antares carriers. The contracts for their transportation will be valid through 2019.

According to the Energomash chief, the company may make specific decisions soon on the supplies of its rocket engines to other countries.