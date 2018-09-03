Russia to continue rocket engines’ supplies to US if Washington wishes this — space chief

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to continue supplying rocket engines if the United States wishes this, head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

"We expect that talks with the US will continue. We believe and the country’s political leadership supports us that despite sanctions there is the need to keep exports of high-tech products. If our US colleagues again show this wish, these supplies will continue," Rogozin said.

Chief Executive of the engines producer Energomash Igor Arbuzov ealier said that the contract on rocket engines’ supplies was in effect until 2020.