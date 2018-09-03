Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to continue rocket engines’ supplies to US if Washington wishes this — space chief

Science & Space
September 03, 19:15 UTC+3

Chief Executive of the engines producer Energomash ealier said that the contract on rocket engines’ supplies was in effect until 2020

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
An RD-180 rocket engine

Russia to continue supplies of RD-180 rocket engines to US — security official

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to continue supplying rocket engines if the United States wishes this, head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

"We expect that talks with the US will continue. We believe and the country’s political leadership supports us that despite sanctions there is the need to keep exports of high-tech products. If our US colleagues again show this wish, these supplies will continue," Rogozin said.

Chief Executive of the engines producer Energomash Igor Arbuzov ealier said that the contract on rocket engines’ supplies was in effect until 2020.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Canine cosmonauts: How two Soviet strays became first earthlings to conquer space
10
Yuri Gagarin: World's pioneer in space travel
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin lambasts US spy agencies' recent ‘crude attempts’ to recruit Russians
2
Russia concerned about situation in Armenia — Lavrov
3
Russia’s F1 racer Daniil Kvyat reported to sign comeback deal with Toro Rosso
4
Beslan remembers 2004 tragedy: Schoolkids release white balloons to honor terror victims
5
Long-range, naval aircraft practice refueling over Mediterranean
6
Russia vows to help Donetsk People’s Republic investigate Zakharchenko assassination
7
Russia to continue rocket engines’ supplies to US if Washington wishes this — space chief
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT