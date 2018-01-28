Russia to continue supplies of RD-180 rocket engines to US — security official

ST. PETERSBURG, January 28. /TASS/. Russia will continue its deliveries of RD-180 rocket engines to the United States, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told reporters on Saturday.

"We are taking the high road in our relations with foreign countries and implement the previously agreed decisions. I don’t think the deliveries of those engines need to stop. I think we will continue them," he said when asked whether US sanctions may affect the RD-180 contract, in effect through 2019.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, who is in charge of the space and defense industry, said that Russia is highly likely to continue supplies of RD-180 and RD-180 rocket engines after 2020.

RD-180 engines are used to power the US-made Atlas V rockets.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced a wider list of Russian individuals and companies subject to sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

The extended list includes individuals and companies, allegedly involved in supplies of the Siemens turbines to Crimea - Alexei Mordashov’s company Power Machines, which has been cooperating with Siemens in production of turbines, as well as the Technopromexport engineering company (part of the Rostec State Corporation), which is building two power plants in Crimea.

Technopromexport’s Director General Sergei Topor-Gilka, Deputy Energy Minister Andrei Cherezov and Head of the Department of Operational Control and Management in Electric Power Industry at the Russian Energy Ministry Yevgeny Grabchak are among the blacklisted individuals.