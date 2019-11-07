Russian Northern Fleet’s nuclear-powered subs hold underwater duel in drills

"The crews of the Northern Fleet’s multipurpose nuclear-powered submarines Nizhny Novgorod and Pskov performed planned assignments in the Barents Sea… Torpedo practice fire against surface targets was the most complex and responsible stage of the joint underwater maneuvers. The crews of the Northern Fleet’s multipurpose nuclear-powered submarines Nizhny Novgorod and Pskov performed this exercise in the duel version," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s multipurpose nuclear-powered submarines Nizhny Novgorod and Pskov held an underwater duel with torpedo practice fire in drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

At the first stage of the drills, the submarines made notional electronic launches while at the second stage they fired dummy torpedoes, the statement says.

In addition, the crews of the nuclear-powered subs searched for and stealthily tracked a notional enemy for several days. The submariners also practiced combat maneuvering with their switchover to an attacking position and breaking from the enemy force by way of jamming and setting up dummy targets, according to the statement.

Both submarines operated in their submerged position. The depth corridor for the submarines was 50 meters for safety purposes, the Fleet’s press office said.