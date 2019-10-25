Chechen military police start patrolling northern Syria

GROZNY, October 25. /TASS/. Units of the Russian military police from Chechnya have started patrolling the area of withdrawal of Kurdish forces in northern Syria, head of the republic Ramzan Kadyrov informed on his Telegram channel.

"The Chechen military police have started to ensure the security of the population and patrol the territory of withdrawal of Kurdish protection units and their equipment. The servicemen deployed to Syria are highly trained. Earlier, representatives of the local population and government officials lauded their service," Kadyrov wrote.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum on joint actions in northeastern Syria. According to the document, as of noon October 23, Russian military police and Syrian border guards have started to monitor the withdrawal of Kurdish military formations to the depth of 30 km from the border. Russia and Turkey will begin the joint patrolling of the area 150 hours later. On the outcomes of the agreement, Ankara stated that it had suspended its large-scale military operation in the area. However, Turkey retains control over the territories where it plans to relocate Syrian refugees in the future.