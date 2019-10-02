Belarus expects delivery of four Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in November

MINSK, October 2. /TASS/. Belarus expects the delivery of four Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets in November, Belarusian Defense Minister Andrei Ravkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The deliveries of the first four Su-30SM planes are expected in November this year," the defense minister said.

An agreement signed with Russia in 2017 has entered into force and its financing has begun, he noted.

The Belarusian top brass earlier stated that Belarus expected the commencement of the deliveries of Russian Su-30SM planes in 2019.

The Defense Ministry of Belarus signed a contract with Russia’s Irkut Aviation Corporation in 2017 for the delivery of 12 Su-30SM fighters in 2018-2020. Belarus was expected to receive up to four planes a year.

The Su-30SM is a generation 4++ serial-produced and upgraded two-seat super-maneuverable fighter jet. The Su-30SM is furnished with two AL-31FP thrust-vectoring reheated double-flow turbofan engines. The fighter has an operating range of 1,500 km and a flight endurance of 3.5 hours without refueling.