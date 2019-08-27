Putin says Russia kicks off another delivery of S-400 systems to Turkey

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 27. /TASS/. Russia has kicked off the delivery of the second battalion of S-400 long-range surface-to-air missiles systems to Turkey, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Incidentally, another delivery started from this morning," Putin said, addressing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who was accompanying the Russian leader at the MAKS-2019 aerospace show.

A transport plane with parts for the second battalion of S-400 air defense systems landed in Ankara, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported on its website earlier on Tuesday.

"The deliveries of parts for the second battery of S-400 systems to the Murted Air Base in Ankara have started from today. The entire process of delivering surface-to-air missile systems will take about a month," the ministry said in a statement.

As the Turkish NTV television channel reported earlier, Turkey will be receiving two planes with S-400 parts a day.

The first reports about the talks between Russia and Turkey on the deliveries of S-400 air defense missile systems emerged in November 2016. Russia confirmed in September 2017 that the relevant contract worth $2.5 billion had been signed. Under the contract, Ankara will get a regiment set of S-400 air defense missile systems (two battalions). The deal also envisages partial transfer of production technology to the Turkish side.