Russia’s top brass sets up heliport in Gulf of Finland

"During special tactical drills, the servicemen of the engineering and aerodrome service of the Leningrad Air Force and Air Defense Army constructed a heliport on the Gogland Island in the Gulf of Finland," the press office said.

ST. PETERSBURG, August 7. /TASS/. Army engineers have built a new military heliport on the Gogland Island in the Gulf of Finland, the press office of Russia’s Western Military District reported on Wednesday.

A Mi-26 helicopter delivered a set of metallic aerodrome plates, and also the required special equipment to the Island. The constructed heliport includes five helipads and the necessary infrastructure: a command and control post, a weather station, a fueling center, a maintenance post and special lighting.

The new heliport will be able to receive all types of transport and combat helicopters operational in Russia’s Western Military District. The crews of army aviation of the Leningrad Air Force and Air Defense Army performed training landings and take-offs from the new heliport, the District’s press office said.

As the press office of the Western Military District told TASS, the military intends to use the heliport on a permanent basis.