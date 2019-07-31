Foreign servicemen to use Russian hardware in ‘Masters of Armored Vehicles’ contest

"For the first time in the contest’s history, all the teams have given their consent to compete using the vehicles operational in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the statement says.

VORONEZH, July 31. /TASS/. All the foreign teams that will participate in the ‘Masters of Armored Vehicles’ contest as part of the International Army Games 2019 in the Voronezh Region in south Russia will compete for the first time using Russian vehicles, the Western Military District said in a statement on Wednesday.

The contest will involve the Kamaz-43501 truck, the Kamaz-65225 prime mover and the UAZ-3163 ‘Patriot’ cross-country vehicle. The Chinese team, which previously competed aboard domestically produced vehicles, will now use cars, trucks and auxiliary vehicles operational in the Russian Armed Forces, the statement says.

The ‘Masters of Armored Vehicles’ international contest will involve five teams from Russia, Venezuela, Egypt, China and Laos.

"The participants in the competition have arrived today and have been accommodated at the Russian Defense Ministry’s Training Center for Armored Automotive Service junior specialists. The foreign delegations comprising their entire teams, captains and the technical staff have been accommodated together with the Russian team," the Western Military District said.

The "Masters of Armored Vehicles’ contest will run in the Voronezh Region on August 14-15 as part of the International Army Games 2019.

The International Army Games 2019 will take place on August 3-17 and involve 32 competitions on the territory of 10 states: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, India, China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Uzbekistan. The International Army Games will bring together over 200 teams comprising more than 6,000 personnel from 30 countries, according to the organizers’ data.