Erdogan says Russia's S-400 are "best" missile defense systems

ANKARA, July 15. /TASS/. Russia's S-400 are the best missile defense systems in the world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"S-400 deliveries to Turkey have begun. What has been said about this? It was said that we will be unable to purchase them and get them delivered. By April 2020, these systems will be fully deployed on the territory of our country. We hold true to our words as Turkish people. S-400 is the best missile defense system. I hope that we will produce it together with Russia," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president has repeatedly noted Ankara's plans to produce S-400 missile defense systems jointly with Moscow. On July 10, Erdogan told reporters that he "reached an agreement on this issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin." On June 29, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that delivering S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey envisages transferring some technologies to the Turkish side as well.