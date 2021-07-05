Mexico produced test batch of Sputnik V vaccine — RDIF

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. A test batch of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was produced in Mexico, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

"RDIF and Mexican pharmaceutical company Laboratorios de Biologicos y Reactivos de Mexico (BIRMEX) announce production of the test batch of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the country. Mexico became the first North American country that registered the Sputnik V and launched production of the Russian vaccine," the Fund said.

The pharmaceutical produced in Mexico will be used to implement the coronavirus vaccination program in the country.

The Sputnik V has been registered to date in 67 countries with the population over 3.5 bln people.