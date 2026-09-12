BRICS stands for greater participation of developing countries in global structures

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS nations are committed to ensuring greater participation of developing countries in global structures, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We reiterate our commitment to ensuring greater and more meaningful participation and representation of emerging markets and developing countries, as well as Least Developed Countries (LDCs), especially from Africa, Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean, in global decision-making processes and structures and making them better attuned to contemporary realities," the document said.

The countries "also call for achieving equitable geographical representation in the Secretariat of the UN and other international organizations in a timely manner, particularly by addressing the persistent underrepresentation of developing countries, including at senior and decision-making levels, as well as increasing the role and share of women, especially from EMDCs, at all levels of leadership and responsibilities in these organizations.".