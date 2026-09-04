MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s statements about the insecurity of Russian airspace suggest that the UK is preparing to breach Moscow’s air defense network through the mass use of ballistic missiles and long-range drones, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, said.

"The UK is preparing to breach Moscow’s air defense network through the mass use of ballistic missiles and long-range drones. After Zelensky threatened to 'close the sky' over Russia and made it clear that drones would strike civilian aircraft in Russian airspace, the question arises: where does this boldness come from? <...> Where did he get the drones and other weapons to threaten the whole world?" he wrote in an article posted on the movement’s website.

Medvedchuk added that "over several years, the UK has developed a production and testing base for the mass manufacture of reconnaissance and long-range drones, created a mechanism for transferring Ukrainian combat experience to its own industry and, at the same time, established supply chains for engines, warheads, fuel, electronics and other components of missile weapons."

According to Medvedchuk, "former and current high-ranking British and Ukrainian politicians, military personnel and intelligence chiefs are directly involved in managing this system."

"The capabilities and expertise that have been accumulated now allow London, through Ukrainian industrial and military infrastructure, to move from the mass use of long-range drones to the serial production of cruise and ballistic missiles. Against this backdrop, massive attempts to overcome Moscow’s air defense network in the summer of 2026 can be viewed both as strikes and as practical intelligence gathering on the system’s capabilities, the nature of its response and its saturation limits, ahead of a possible expansion in the use of more sophisticated long-range assets that the UK is deliberately producing on a mass scale," Medvedchuk concluded.